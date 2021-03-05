Georgia eases travel restriction for Central Asian countries

The Georgian government announced that citizens and residents of four Central Asian countries - Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will be able to fly to Georgia based on negative PCR test results conducted within 72 hours starting from March 5.

Visitors will have to conduct a follow-up PCR test on the third day after entering the country. The aforementioned lifting of restrictions applies only to passengers arriving by air, land border restrictions currently remain in force, Georgian Journal reported.

In February, the similar travel restrictions were lifted for citizens and residents of the EU, the U.S., Israel, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain. More recently, starting from March 1, restrictions were lifted for nationals of Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia and Ukraine.

Earlier, Georgia fully removed entry restrictions for vaccinated passengers arriving by air (regardless of their nationality), which means - no testing pre-departure, no testing on arrival and no quarantine.