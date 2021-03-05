Mehriban Aliyeva appointed as first deputy chairperson of New Azerbaijan Party
The deputy chairmen of the New Azerbaijan Party have been appointed in Azerbaijan, according to the party's press-service.
In accordance with the new Charter of the New Azerbaijan Party, First Vice-President of Azerbaijan, president of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva was appointed the first deputy chairperson of the party upon the order of Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party Ilham Aliyev.
Vestnik Kavkaza
