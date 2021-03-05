Deputy Health Minister of Georgia: Pfizer vaccine to arrive in Georgia in the week of March 22

The Pfizer vaccine is expected to arrive in Georgia in the week of March 22, announces Deputy Health Minister Tamar Gabunia, Agenda.ge reports.

Gabunia said that the AstraZeneca vaccine may also be introduced in the country by the end of March.

According to preliminary information, the Pfizer vaccine will be delivered in the week of March 22, so the Pfizer vaccination programme will start by the end of March.

There is also news about AstraZeneca. UNICEF has received confirmation from AstraZeneca that out of the 129,600 doses that we should have received by the end of May, the first supply will be sent by the end of March to UNICEF in the week of March 22 and then will arrive in Georgia through the Amsterdam Distribution Center. So we expect vaccination to start in the country by the end of March," Gabunia said.

Gabunia said that the medical workers will get the vaccine first in Georgia.

The Head of Infectious Diseases and AIDS Centre Tengiz Tsertsvadze added that after receiving the first doses of the vaccine in March, the rest of the vaccine will be given in stages, continuously, and by the end of the year, 3.5 million doses of the vaccine will be delivered to Georgia.