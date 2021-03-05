US readiness to return to original Iran nuclear deal pragmatic - Russia’s envoy

The United States’ willingness to return to the original Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPoA, known as the Iran nuclear deal) is a pragmatic and right approach, Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to International Organizations, including the IAEA, in Vienna, said in a televised interview on Rossiya-24 news channel on Friday, TASS reported.

"Americans have shown a very responsible approach in this regard. They are ready at this stage to discuss the return to what it was. It is rational, pragmatic and correct," he said.

According to Ulyanov, "the ambitions" of Iran and the US are alarming.

"In this situation, we see that either Tehran or Washington starts saying that the other side must make the first step. It is a road to nowhere. The only way to make progress is to synchronize practical steps so that nobody could assume they have lost face," he added.

The diplomat pointed out that the synchronization and a certain roadmap with step-by-step instructions were the only way to success.