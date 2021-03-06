Russia’s Mir-19 coronavirus drug will be tested on 50 volunteers

The Mir-19 coronavirus will be tested on 50 volunteers in the second stage clinical trials, head of the Federal Medical Biological Agency (FMBA) Veronika Skvortsova said Wednesday, TASS reports.

"We are planning to shortly launch the second stage [of Mir-19 trials] with coronavirus patients, [there will be] 50 volunteers," she said.

Earlier, Skvortsova informed that the FMBA plans to complete the first stage by mid-March.