Georgia reports 355 new cases of coronavirus, 4 deaths

According to stopcov.ge, as part of intensive testing, 19,737 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, including 12,307 antigen tests and 7,430 PCR tests, InterPressNews reports.

Testing revealed 355 new cases of the virus in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases detected since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country amounts to 272,617. As of March 5, the daily positive rate is 1.8%, for the last 14 days - 1.6%, and for 7 days - 1.44%.

In the last 24 hours, 91 people recovered from the virus, and the total number of recoveries increased to 266,344. 4 new deaths from coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 3,567 people have died from the virus since the pandemic spread.

Out of 355 new cases of infection detected in the country today: 176 cases were reported in Tbilisi, Adjara - 17, Imereti - 48, Kvemo Kartli - 8, Shida Kartli - 30, Guria - 14, Samegrelo - Zemo Svaneti - 23, Kakheti - 19, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 6, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 4, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 10.