Russia reports 11,022 daily COVID-19 cases

Russia’s coronavirus cases grew by 11,022 in the past 24 hours, the total number of infected people has reached 4,312,181, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Saturday, TASS reports.

In relative terms, the growth rate stands at 0.26%, as follows from the data provided by the crisis center.

The lowest growth rates were recorded in Tuva (0.04%), Ingushetia and the Magadan Region (0.07%).

Another 1,820 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow, 975 in St. Petersburg, 746 in the Moscow Region, 386 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 275 in the Voronezh Region.

The number of the so-called active cases, that is, the number of patients who are undergoing treatment currently stands at 323,107, according to the crisis center. That’s the lowest number since October 20, 2020.