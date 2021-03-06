508 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Saturday morning, 508 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 174,257 in the country, according to the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention, News.am reports.

Also, four more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 3,219 cases.

Two more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 824 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 191, the total respective number so far is 164,654, and the number of people currently being treated is 5,560—which is an increase by 311 in one day.

And 3,016 COVID-19 tests were conducted in Armenia over the past one day, while 747,879 such tests have been performed to date.