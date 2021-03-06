FC Akhmat defeated by FC CSKA in Moscow

Grozny’s FC Akhmat lost to FC CSKA in the 21st round of the Russian Football Premier League Championship with a score of 0: 2. The match took place at the VEB-Arena stadium in Moscow.

Salomon Rondon scored for the hosts. His goal was a debut in the current season, Nikola Vlašić also scored a goal for the Moscow club.

Thanks to this victory, FC CSKA temporarily occupies 2nd place with 40 points. FC Akhmat remains 11th in the standings.

Andrei Talalaev's team was defeated seven times in a row at the Russian Championship.