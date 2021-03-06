Yet another nature reserve to appear in Georgia

The network of protected areas in Georgia will expand. The new bill "On Amendments to the Law of Georgia on the Status of Specially Protected Natural Areas" was discussed today by the country's parliament.

The status of the reserve will be assigned to the Tsiv-Gombori mountain range, which is located in eastern Georgia. There is already natural reserve Mariamjvari on the southern side of the ridge, Sputnik-Georgia reports.

On the territory of the reserve, there are rare species of trees and animals that are on the Red List of Georgia. In the vicinity of Staraya Skala, there is an untouched oak grove with undergrowth. The area of ​​the reserve will be about 6,000 hectares.