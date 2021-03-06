Main » News

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan to perform ”Jazz for Loved Ones” in St. Petersburg

Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Hasan Bagirov will give a concert "Jazz for Loved Ones" at the St. Petersburg State Jazz Philharmonic Hall on Sunday, 7 March, the institution's website reads.

He will perform the favorite jazz classics arrangements standards little-known in Russia. In addition, the concert program will include popular melodies of world music, which Bagirov will play in jazz style.

