Honored Artist of Azerbaijan to perform ”Jazz for Loved Ones” in St. Petersburg
Honored Artist of Azerbaijan Hasan Bagirov will give a concert "Jazz for Loved Ones" at the St. Petersburg State Jazz Philharmonic Hall on Sunday, 7 March, the institution's website reads.
He will perform the favorite jazz classics arrangements standards little-known in Russia. In addition, the concert program will include popular melodies of world music, which Bagirov will play in jazz style.
Vestnik Kavkaza
