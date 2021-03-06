Main » News

Manukyan not to participate in parliamentary elections if Pashinyan organizes them

The leader of the Armenian United Opposition Vazgen Manukyan said he would not participate in the parliamentary elections if they are organized by the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan.

He insists that Pashinyan must resign, and Manukyan himself should become prime minister and organize parliamentary elections in a year.

In addition, the opposition leader called on the army to disobey the authorities.

