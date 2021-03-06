Armenian President intends to meet with opposition

Ishkhan Saghatelyan, a member of the Armenian United Opposition, announced that a meeting of the country's President Armen Sarksyan with the opposition may take place on March 7.

"We were informed that the president has requested another meeting with the leaders of the movement," RIA Novosti quotes Saghatelyan as saying.

He stressed that during the previous meeting the opposition received assurances that the issue of the resignation of the head of the General Staff of Armenia will be directed to the Constitutional Court. "The President is obliged to apply to the Constitutional Court, otherwise he will bear personal responsibility for the situation in the country and further consequences," Saghatelyan said.