Russians may get to Georgia through Azerbaijan
Russian citizens can travel to Georgia through other countries from March 6, the press service of the Georgian Foreign Ministry informed.
It is noted that due to the cancellation of direct flights, Russians can get to Georgia from the countries with a direct connection.
According to the ministry, Azerbaijan and Turkey are among the above-mentioned countries.
Russians can fly directly to Baku and then get to Georgia by a Baku-Tbilisi flight.
Vestnik Kavkaza
