Another 149 Covid-19 patients recover in Azerbaijan

In Azerbaijan, over the past 24 hours, 149 people recovered from coronavirus, 353 new cases of infection were registered, three patients died. The relevant data was provided by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 236,365 cases of coronavirus infection were registered, 229,591 patients recovered, and 3,238 people died.

Over the past 24 hours, 9,436 people were tested, in total, during the entire time of the pandemic, 2,645,206 tests were carried out.