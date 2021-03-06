5G network to operate in Nur-Sultan

Vice Minister of Digital Development of Kazakhstan Askhat Orazbek told about the transition to the 5G networks, the website of the Prime Minister of the Republic informs.

Orazbek announced the readiness of cellular operators for the transition. According to him, the initial launch of the network will take place in Nur-Sultan this year.

"By the end of 2022, we plan to launch the 5G network in cities of republican significance. By 2025, we plan to cover all regional centers," the vice minister said.