Ali Khamenei receives letter from Putin

Russian Ambassador to Iran Levan Jagaryan conveyed a message from Russian President Vladimir Putin to Iranian spiritual leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the press attaché of the Russian Embassy, Maxim Suslov, announced.

"The Russian ambassador was invited to the adviser of the spiritual leader on international affairs. During the meeting that took place today, he conveyed the message of the Russian president to the spiritual leader of Iran," TASS quotes Suslov as saying.