Cellist from Azerbaijan among 30 best musicians in the world

Azerbaijani virtuoso cellist Jamal Aliyev entered the rating of the 30 best musicians in the world under the age of 30.

The list of musicians performing classical music on various instruments was compiled within the framework of the project of the British music radio station Classic FM and the famous British cellist, Julian Lloyd Webber, Trend reports.

It is worth noting that Jamal has been living and studying in London since he turned 13. In his interviews, he always speaks about Azerbaijan with great love: "Azerbaijan is my Motherland, and wherever I live, the city of Baku will forever remain my home.”