European Parliament want to use Nord Stream - 2 against Russia
The head of the European Parliament leading faction- the European People's Party - Manfred Weber believes that Nord Stream- 2 should be used as a political tool against Moscow. He stated this in an interview with Der Spiegel magazine.
"Since it is impossible to negotiate the cancellation of the pipeline construction with the German government, the European Union should use Nord Stream- 2 as a lever in foreign policy," the newspaper quotes Weber as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
