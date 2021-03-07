Makhachev calls out Tony Ferguson after defeating Dober

UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev recorded a seventh straight win in the octagon as the Russian submitted America's Drew Dober in the third round of their contest at UFC 259,RT reports.

Fighting for the first time since September 2019, Russian star Makhachev got the job done with an arm triangle submission that reflected his dominance on the ground for most of the contest at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Makhachev used his post-fight interview to call out someone from the top-five of the 155lbs fold, naming Tony Ferguson as a potential next dance partner.