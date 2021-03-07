China and Russia embrace a new starting point, says Wang Yi

In the face of a once-in-a-century global pandemic, China and Russia stood shoulder to shoulder in combating COVID-19, promoted back-to-back cooperation and jointly fought the "political virus," said Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday, CGTN reports.

The China-Russia partnership has always been a mainstay of global peace and stability, Wang said in a virtual press conference during the Fourth Session of the 13th National People's Congress.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness and Friendly Cooperation Between China and Russia, he said, adding that the two countries have agreed to renew the treaty and make it more relevant in the future. "It is a milestone in China-Russia relations, and more importantly a new starting point for us."

"We will set an example of strategic mutual trust by firmly supporting each other in upholding core interests, jointly opposing a 'color revolution,' countering disinformation and safeguarding national sovereignty and political security," Wang said.