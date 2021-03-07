"There must be early elections!" - Georgian opposition representative

There must be early elections! We are not even talking about the plebiscite any longer - the criminal government has no moral right to talk about the expectation of any compromise, - one of the leaders of the United National Movement Khatia Dekanoidze said, InterPressNews reports.

According to her, after the recordings broadcast on TV Pirveli, the government would resign immediately in a normal country.

"We are facing a completely different reality. It has been confirmed that we have criminal governance in the country, when practically the oligarch family is involved in punishing people. This is a very important fact and what would happen in a normal country is investigation, which would establish whether the recording is authentic or not?! When was it recorded?! And the government would resign directly - it would be so in a normal country, but unfortunately we do not trust the prosecutor's office or the court. So it is nonsense to believe Mdinaradze when he is talking about compromises. There must be early elections! We are not even talking about the plebiscite any longer - the criminal government has no moral right to talk about the expectation of any compromise”, said Dekanoidze.

According to TV Pirveli, they obtained a secret audio recording, according to which, Bera Ivanishvili, together with Irakli Gharibashvili, ordered the punishment of several people, including a child, for making unwanted comments.