Russia’s confirmed coronavirus cases grow by 10,595 in past day to 4,322,776

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 10,595 in the past twenty-four hours to 4,322,776, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday, TASS reports.

The coronavirus growth rate equaled 0.25%, the crisis center said.

The lowest growth rates were registered in the past twenty-four hours in the Republic of Tyva (0.04%) and the Magadan Region (0.06%), the latest figures indicate.

In particular, in the past twenty-four hours, 968 new coronavirus cases were registered in St. Petersburg, 773 in the Moscow Region, 383 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 272 in the Rostov Region and 271 in the Voronezh Region.