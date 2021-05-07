Dam partially leaks in Kyrgyzstan, people evacuated

A dam partially leaked in the Kadamjai district of Batken region, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan said.

The incident occurred on May 6 at 23:13. The dam number 12 broke in 4-5 spots. It is located in the village Oruk-Zar.

The incident posed a threat of fooding of Kaitpas and Oruk-Zar villages of Ak-Turpak rural municipality.

Head of Batken regional emergency situations and other authorities with rescuers arrived on the scene.

Residents in dangerous areas were notified, 1,500 people were already evacuated.

The section of the Osh-Batken road was blocked, alarm was raised.

This morning the water level decreased and people returned to their homes, AKIpress reported.