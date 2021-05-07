UN: Palestinian-Israeli conflict could spiral out of control

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland expressed “deep concern” for a surge in violence in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

He urged to halt demolitions and evictions in line with obligations under international humanitarian law, Anadolu Agency reported.

"I call on political, religious and community leaders on all sides to stand firmly against violence, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric. If unaddressed, the situation could spiral out of control.”