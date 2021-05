Russians win gold at International wrestling championship in Dagestan

The international tournament in Greco-Roman wrestling in memory of Surakat Asiyatilov was held in Kaspiysk.

100 athletes from Russia, Belarus, Poland, Armenia and Kyrgyzstan took part in the competition.

Participants competed for medals in 10 weight categories. The winners of the tournament became Mansur Rasulov (55 kg, Russia), Dinislam Bammatov (60 kg, Russia), Aslan Mamedov (63 kg, Russia), Muslim Imadayev (67 kg, Russia), Ridvan Osmanov (72 kg, Russia), Samvel Grigoryan (77 kg, Armenia), Baskhan Saidov (82 kg, Russia), Adlan Amriev (87 kg, Russia), Pavel Glinchuk (97 kg, Belarus), Armen Cholokyan (130 kg, Russia), RIA Dagestan reports.