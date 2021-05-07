May 9 celebration spot changed in Tbilisi

This year, Victory Day in Georgia will not be celebrated in the capital's Vake park because of the ongoing renovation work. The memory of the victims of the Great Patriotic War will be honoured in Veterans' Culture and Rest Park (Kikvidze), Tbilisi City Hall reports.

Traditionally, Georgians and Tbilisi residents celebrate May 9 in Vake Park.

In 1941-1945, about 700,000 Georgians went to the front, half of whom died or went missing. Georgian Meliton Kantaria became one of the three soldiers who hoisted the Soviet flag over Reichstag. On May 10, 2016, a monument in his honour was erected in Tbilisi.