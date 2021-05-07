Georgian director Buba Khotivari dies at 74

Georgian director Buba (Ramaz) Khotivari has passed away. The President of the Georgian Film Academy was 74 years old. The Prime Minister of Georgia expressed his condolences on the death of the famous director.

"I express my deep regret in connection with the death of the famous Georgian director Buba Khotivari. He has faithfully served Georgian culture for many years and contributed to the development of Georgian cinema. I sympathize with the family, friends and relatives of Buba Khotivari," the website of the country's government reads.