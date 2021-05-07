NCFU enters list of top 50 Russian universities

North Caucasus Federal University (NCFU) took 24th place in the ranking of the best universities in Russia in the mathematics and natural sciences and 37th in the engineering and technical sciences. This result follows from the statistics of the RAEX rating agency, which compiled a list of the country's best institutes in the natural and engineering sciences.

The selection criteria for the most developed universities were the demand for graduates in the labour market, the quality of education and scientific results. The RAEX project is supported by the Russian Union of Rectors.