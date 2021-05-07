US Secretary of State admits that Washington violated world order

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken admitted that some of his country's moves undermined world order and other countries' faith in Washington's commitment to abiding the international law.

“Everyone should be held accountable for loyalty to the commitments we voluntarily assumed,” Blinken said at the UN Security Council meeting. “This also applies to the United States. I know that some of our actions in recent years have undermined a rule-based order and forced others to wonder if we are still committed to it. "

The Secretary of State noted that under the rule of President Joe Biden, the United States is gradually returning to multilateral formats and working in cooperation with other countries.