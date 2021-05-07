Pashinyan's words about Kocharyan heard by entire parliament of Armenia

During the voting, Vice Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan mistakenly turned on his phone the audio recording from the acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan’.

Due to the fact that Simonyan's microphone was not turned off, all MPs and viewers of the online broadcast heard the voice message.

The content of the message from Pashinyan was as follows: "Yes, I don't know, this is Kocharyan’s trial ...".