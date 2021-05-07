Russian and Uzbek presidents discuss coronavirus pandemic and conflict in Central Asia

The Presidents of Russia and Uzbekistan Vladimir Putin and Shavkat Mirziyoyev held telephone talks, discussed the fight against the pandemic, the conflict in Central Asia and exchanged congratulations on Victory Day.

The two leaders expressed the need to step up joint efforts in the fight against coronavirus, in particular, they discussed the production of Sputnik V in Uzbekistan.

They also touched upon the recent conflict on the border of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan and welcomed its peaceful settlement. The presidents of the Russian Federation and Uzbekistan are ready to provide support in stabilizing the situation.