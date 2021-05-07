Erdogan recalls historical friendship between Egypt and Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for the normalization of relations with Egypt.

"We have very cordial relations with the Egyptian people. There is a historical relationship between the Egyptian and Turkish peoples. We strive to continue our historical alliance with the Egyptian people, based on our brotherhood. We are sad to see that Egyptians were forced to support Greece. But a new process has started, and in the course of this process, our intelligence services and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have begun negotiations, " the Telegram channel Voice of Turkey quotes the president as saying.