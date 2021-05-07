Full-time school education to resume partially in Azerbaijan

The Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan made a decision to partially resume full-time education in general education and out-of-school educational institutions. The decision will enter into force on May 17, 2021 and will affect educational institutions in Baku, Sumgayit, Ganja, Sheki and Absheron region.

From 17 May in Baku, Sumgayit and Absheron region, off-line education will resume for preschoolers and secondary school students (grades 5-9). Studies will be carried out twice a week, in primary grades (grades 1-4) - three times a week, Trend agency reports with a reference to the Ministry of Education.