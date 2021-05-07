Armenian parliament approves amendments to electoral code

The Parliament of Armenia approved the amendments to the Electoral Code of the country in the second reading. The changes were approved by 81 votes in favour. There were no deputies who spoke out against or abstained.

According to the amendments proposed by the ruling My Step party, the passing barrier for parties is reduced from 5 to 4 per cent, and for blocs of three parties, it is raised from 7 to 8 per cent. For alliances of four or more parties, it is raised to 10%.