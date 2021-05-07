Parliamentary elections in Armenia: president prefers not to interfere
Armenian President Armen Sarksyan does not want to support any of the parties participating in the parliamentary elections, the presidential administration informed.
"Recently, speculation has been spreading on social networks, on telegram channels and on news sites that Armen Sarksyan is pursuing political goals and patronizing certain forces, and also calls for boycotting the June 20 early parliamentary elections. These publications have nothing to do with reality, " the press release reads.
