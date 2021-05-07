Biden has no doubts about imminent personal meeting with Putin
US President Joe Biden is confident that his personal meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will take place in the near future.
"I am confident that we are able to do this [hold the meeting]. We do not have a specific time or place. This is being worked out," Biden said, answering the question if the summit could take place in June.
Biden put forward the initiative to hold a bilateral meeting on April 13 during a telephone conversation with Putin.
Vestnik Kavkaza
