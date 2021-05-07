Main » News

Georgian President rejects opposition request to veto Code of Administrative Offenses

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili rejected an opposition request to veto amendments to the Code of Administrative Offenses.

Earlier, the Georgian parliament introduced amendments to the Code to toughen the punishment for petty hooliganism and resistance to the police. Oppositionists expressed outrage at the changes and asked Zurabishvili to veto them. They believe the amendments violate free speech and target anti-government demonstrations.

