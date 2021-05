Kyrgyzstan recorded 416 new daily cases of coronavirus, the Ministry of Health said on May 8, AKI Press reports.

Bishkek city recorded 246 of those cases, Chui region - 110, Issyk-Kul region - 25, Osh city - 10, Naryn region - 5, Osh region - 3, Batken region - 2.

These new cases bring national coronavirus count to 98,079 cases.

6 new coronavirus linked deaths occurred during the day.