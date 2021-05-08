Georgia reports 1,564 new cases of coronavirus, 18 deaths

According to stopcov.ge, as part of the intensive testing, 27,384 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, including 15,341 antigen tests and 12,043 PCR tests, InterPressNews reports.

As a result of the testing, 1,564 new cases of the virus were detected in the last 24 hours. The total number of confirmed cases detected since the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country amounts to 320,830.

As of May 7, the daily positive rate is 5.71%, for the last 14 days - 5.84%, and for 7 days - 6.71%. In the last 24 hours, 693 people have recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 299,500. 18 new deaths from coronavirus were reported in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,263 people have died from the virus since the pandemic spread.

Out of 1,564 new cases of infection detected in the country today: 900 cases were reported in Tbilisi, Adjara - 105, Imereti - 162, Kvemo Kartli - 72, Shida Kartli - 52, Guria - 36, Samegrelo - Zemo Svaneti - 115, Kakheti - 64, Mtskheta-Mtianeti - 31, Samtskhe-Javakheti - 18, Racha-Lechkhumi and Kvemo Svaneti - 9.