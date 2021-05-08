356 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Armenia

As of Friday morning, 356 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Armenia, and the total number of these cases has reached 218,681 in the country, News.am reports citing the National Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Also, 17 more deaths from COVID-19 were registered, making the respective total 4,209 cases.

Four more cases of coronavirus patients dying from some other illnesses were recorded in Armenia in the past one day, and the corresponding overall death toll in the country is 1,036 now.

The number of people who have recovered over the past one day is 1,034, the total respective number so far is 203,307, and the number of people currently being treated is 10,129—which is a drop by 699 in one day.