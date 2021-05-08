Azerbaijan to establish six military units on border with Iran and Armenia
The Azerbaijani authorities will deploy six more military units on the territories liberated from occupation, the head of the State Border Service of Azerbaijan Elchin Guliyev announced.
"To organize the protection and defence of the state border with Armenia along the Zangilan, Gubadli regions and part of the Lachin region, border control points were established,” TASS quotes Guliyev as saying.
Vestnik Kavkaza
