Ilham Aliyev congratulates Vladimir Putin on Victory Day

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory telegram to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War.

The head of state noted that the traditions of friendship and support of the peoples of Azerbaijan and Russia, who with honour withstood the years of trials in the Great Patriotic War, serve as a reliable foundation for further strengthening the strategic partnership and multifaceted interaction between the two countries, TASS reports.

Ilham Aliyev wished "happiness, prosperity and success" to the veterans of the Great Patriotic War, as well as to the entire friendly people of Russia.

"May 9 occupies a special place in the glorious chronicle of our peoples, as a symbol of unparalleled courage, heroism and dedication. The unyielding strength of spirit, fortitude and solidarity shown on the battlefields and in the rear, determined the outcome of the bloodiest and most destructive war in the history of mankind, having played a key role in crushing fascism," Ilham Aliyev emphasized.