Unvaccinated employees to be transferred to distant work in Kazakhstan

The chief physician of the Kyzylorda region, Dinara Zhanabergenova, introduced changes and relieved the quarantine regime.

Recall that the region is in the yellow Covid zone.

The head physician said that the work of children's health organizations is allowed, but the occupancy rate should be no more than 30%, and educators must be vaccinated Sputnik-Kazakhstan reports.

It is emphasized that the usual work of food hypermarkets is allowed.