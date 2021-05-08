15 killed in blast in Kabul

At least 25 people have been killed and 50 others wounded in Afghanistan after a blast hit near a school in the capital Kabul, according to Afghan Interior Ministry, TRT World reports. The explosion occurred when students were leaving Sayed ul Shuhada High School in the west of Kabul on Saturday afternoon, TOLOnews reported.

"There are also reports that the blast occurred as a result of three rockets," it said.

According to TRT World, no group or individual have so far claimed responsibility for the blasts.