EU pays bail for Niki Melia's release

The EU Foundation has paid a 40,000 lari bail to release the leader of the main opposition party in Georgia, the United National Movement, Nika Melia, the EU Delegation to Georgia informed.

"Today, GEL 40,000 were paid to release Mr. Nika Melia from pre-trial detention. We sincerely thank two independent organizations that agreed to support this process: the European Fund for Democracy, which allocated the money, and the Georgian Young Lawyers Association, which submitted the money to the authorities,” the statement reads.