New school to be built in Shusha

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has allocated 3 mln manats for the construction of a new secondary school in Shusha, the order of the head of state "On measures to build a new secondary school in the city of Shusha” reads.

"In order to design and build Shusha city high school number 1 for 960 pupils from the reserve fund of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2021, initially allocate 3 mln manats to the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan," the decree of the head of state reads.