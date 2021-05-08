Uzbekistan halts flights to India and Turkey

A special commission of Uzbekistan announced the introduction of temporary restrictions on flights to India and Turkey due to the coronavirus.

This measure was taken to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and new virus types.

Thus, from May 5 to June 1, 2021, flights from Istanbul to Fergana, Urgench and Samarkand were cancelled. Also, all charter flights to India and Turkey will be suspended from May 10 until the epidemiological situation stabilizes, Sputnik-Uzbekistan reports.