Putin thanks Rakhmon for coming to Moscow on May 9

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the head of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon for coming to Moscow to celebrate Victory Day, stressing that this is a common holiday for the peoples of the two countries.

"I am very glad to see you. This time you came in connection with Victory Day. This is our common holiday. Thank you very much for taking the time and coming. I know that during the Great Patriotic War, almost a third of all Tajiks who went to war did not return home and died,” RIA Novosti quotes Putin as saying.