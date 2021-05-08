Nord Stream 2 may be finished by September
Russian Ambassador to Germany Sergei Nechayev announced the possibility of completing the construction of Nord Stream 2 before the September elections to the Bundestag.
"Now the weather conditions are especially important. We will be able to work faster if the weather improves," RIA Novosti quotes Nechaev as saying.
The ambassador noted that decisions related to the fate of the project are currently being taken by the European side.
Vestnik Kavkaza
